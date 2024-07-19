LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Katy Brooks 🎧

In this episode of Bend Don't Break, host Aaron Switzer sits down with Katy Brooks, the dynamic CEO and President of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Katy shares her fascinating journey from working in economic development for the Port Authority of Vancouver, Washington, to her current role in Bend, Oregon.The conversation delves into Katy's strategic plans for Bend's future growth, with a particular focus on supporting the local workforce. She outlines her vision for tackling critical issues such as affordable housing and childcare, which are essential for sustaining a thriving community.LISTEN:WATCH: