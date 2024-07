In this episode of "Bend Don't Break," host Aaron Switzer sits down with Dr. Laurie Chesley, the esteemed President of Central Oregon Community College (COCC). As she prepares to retire in June 2025, Dr. Chesley reflects on her distinguished career in higher education, spanning nearly four decades.

Aaron and Dr. Chesley discuss the pivotal role community colleges play in providing accessible and transformative education, particularly for first-generation college students and those from rural backgrounds. Dr. Chesley shares her personal journey as a first-generation college graduate, highlighting the life-changing impact of education.

