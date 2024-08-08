LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Matt Muchna 🎧

In this episode of the "Bend Don't Break" podcast, host Aaron Switzer sits down with Matt Muchna, the Executive Director of Envision Bend. Envision Bend is a nonprofit organization focused on shaping Bend’s future through community engagement and strategic planning. Matt discusses his background in sustainability and community development, sharing insights from his work at Northern Arizona University and the National Center for Women & Information Technology.





click to enlarge SW

The conversation delves into Envision Bend's current initiatives, including the Community Vision Summit and efforts to address pressing local issues such as traffic congestion and the potential repurposing of Bend's railroad switchyards. Matt’s passion for community involvement and his vision for a vibrant, inclusive Bend come to life as he explores the challenges and opportunities facing the city. Join us for an engaging discussion on the future of Bend and the importance of collective action in shaping a better tomorrow.

