 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Zak Boone 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Zak Boone 🎧

Zak Boone, VP For College Advancement & Executive Director, COCC Foundation

In this episode of Bend Don't Break, Zak Boone, VP For College Advancement & Executive Director, COCC Foundation, shares his extensive experience working in Central Oregon’s nonprofit sector since 2007.
click to enlarge LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Zak Boone 🎧
SW
Zak talks about his early leadership roles, including Executive Director of the Bend Ronald McDonald House and Associate Director of the Deschutes Land Trust, and how those experiences shaped his approach to community engagement and fundraising.

Aaron and Zak explore what makes an effective board, offering advice on governance, relationship-building, and the dos and don’ts of nonprofit fundraising. They also discuss how the philanthropy landscape is changing, particularly with the rise of younger generations of wealth, and what the future of giving looks like in Central Oregon and beyond.

Zak’s expertise in major gift fundraising, legislative advocacy, and nonprofit branding provides valuable insights for anyone involved in the nonprofit world.

LISTEN:


WATCH:
More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 25- 2, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation