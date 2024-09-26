LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Zak Boone 🎧

Aaron and Zak explore what makes an effective board, offering advice on governance, relationship-building, and the dos and don’ts of nonprofit fundraising. They also discuss how the philanthropy landscape is changing, particularly with the rise of younger generations of wealth, and what the future of giving looks like in Central Oregon and beyond.
Zak’s expertise in major gift fundraising, legislative advocacy, and nonprofit branding provides valuable insights for anyone involved in the nonprofit world.
