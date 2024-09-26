LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Zak Boone 🎧

VP For College Advancement & Executive Director, COCC Foundation

In this episode of Bend Don't Break, Zak Boone,, shares his extensive experience working in Central Oregon’s nonprofit sector since 2007.Zak talks about his early leadership roles, including Executive Director of the Bend Ronald McDonald House and Associate Director of the Deschutes Land Trust, and how those experiences shaped his approach to community engagement and fundraising.Aaron and Zak explore what makes an effective board, offering advice on governance, relationship-building, and the dos and don’ts of nonprofit fundraising. They also discuss how the philanthropy landscape is changing, particularly with the rise of younger generations of wealth, and what the future of giving looks like in Central Oregon and beyond.Zak’s expertise in major gift fundraising, legislative advocacy, and nonprofit branding provides valuable insights for anyone involved in the nonprofit world.