 LISTEN: Building Redmond's Future with Adam DuQuette 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Building Redmond's Future with Adam DuQuette 🎧

A chat with a member of Redmond's new political action committee

Redmond, Oregon has a new political action committee aimed at helping quality candidates navigate and fund their efforts in the political process. In this podcast we chat with one of the founders of the Building Redmond's Future PAC, Adam DuQuette.
DuQuette lives in Redmond where he works from home full-time as a software engineer. He graduated from Oregon State University-Cascades in 2017, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science, after moving to Bend in 2014 with his wife Denae.

Adam and Denae have two children: Evelyn, a 7-year-old second grader at Hugh Hartman Elementary, and Arthur, an 8-month-old mastering how to crawl. In addition to work and family, Adam serves as a board member on the Hugh Hartman PTC and Building Redmond's Future PAC.

Listen now:

