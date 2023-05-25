LISTEN: Building Redmond's Future with Adam DuQuette 🎧

DuQuette lives in Redmond where he works from home full-time as a software engineer. He graduated from Oregon State University-Cascades in 2017, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science, after moving to Bend in 2014 with his wife Denae.
Adam and Denae have two children: Evelyn, a 7-year-old second grader at Hugh Hartman Elementary, and Arthur, an 8-month-old mastering how to crawl. In addition to work and family, Adam serves as a board member on the Hugh Hartman PTC and Building Redmond's Future PAC.
Listen now: