LISTEN: Celebrating Juneteenth with Kenny Adams 🎧

A chat with the executive director of the Black-led org, The Father's Group

Kenny Adams is a writer, designer, film maker, and a father. As Executive Director of The Father’s Group, Kenny has bolstered and strengthened 
The Ujima Youth Program, developed the Night Out With The Father’s Group series, developed and administered The Father’s Group Film Festival featuring his own documentary, Blend, in which he interviews many Black residents of Central Oregon. Kenny has an IT professional background but his life is devoted to the betterment of his family, friends and community, by any means.

In this edition of Bend Don't Break, we chat with Adams about the Juneteenth celebration happening June 17 and 18 in Drake Park in Bend, his work with The Father's Group and much more.

Listen now:



Juneteenth Central Oregon: Discovering Our Roots

Sat., June 17, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sun., June 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drake Park 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend Downtown


Trailer for Adams' film, "Blend"

