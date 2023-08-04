 LISTEN: Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council with Tammy Baney 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council with Tammy Baney 🎧

Talking local politics, homelessness and more

Tammy Baney is the executive director of Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

In this edition of Bend Don't Break, she chats with Publisher Aaron Switzer about COIC, what she wishes people know about the region's intergovernmental organization, her goals for the future and more.

Listen now:



