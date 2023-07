B

rian Potwin is the Executive Director of Commute Options . He has lived in Central Oregon since the year 2000 and loves to ride bicycles and work with the community. Working for Commute Options since 2008, Brian has learned many techniques for outreaching and engaging communities in Central Oregon.He is passionate about creative change and promoting community health, active transportation and a vibrant local economy. In this episode of Bend Don't Break, we chat with Potwin about Commute Options programming and its approach to helping communities stay safe while walking, riding or rolling around Central Oregon.