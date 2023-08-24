LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer - Bridge 99 Brewer Trever Hawman 🎧

Episode 2 of Grand Craft Beer welcomes Trever Hawman,
owner/brewer of Bridge 99 Brewery in NE Bend. We discuss his ascent from
homebrewer to nanobrewer to the state of his 15-barrel brewery, as well as
being situated in the shadow of 10 Barrel Brewing, newly released by AB-InBev.
Speaking of his neighbors, we also announce the creation of Radler Fest, taking
place September 9, where all five breweries in Boyd Acres (Bridge 99, Craft
Kitchen, Oblivion, Van Henion, and 10 Barrel) will be offering radlers (half
beer, half soft drink) for radlers (it's the German word for cyclist) who wish
to tackle the 1.5 mile trail that connects them all. If you're a fan of his
Tiramisu Porter, you won't want to miss this episode.