LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer - Bridge 99 Brewer Trever Hawman 🎧

Episode 2 of Grand Craft Beer welcomes Trever Hawman, owner/brewer of Bridge 99 Brewery in NE Bend. We discuss his ascent from homebrewer to nanobrewer to the state of his 15-barrel brewery, as well as being situated in the shadow of 10 Barrel Brewing, newly released by AB-InBev.



Speaking of his neighbors, we also announce the creation of Radler Fest, taking place September 9, where all five breweries in Boyd Acres (Bridge 99, Craft Kitchen, Oblivion, Van Henion, and 10 Barrel) will be offering radlers (half beer, half soft drink) for radlers (it's the German word for cyclist) who wish to tackle the 1.5 mile trail that connects them all. If you're a fan of his Tiramisu Porter, you won't want to miss this episode.