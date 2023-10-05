 LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer Ep. 6 The Ale Apothecary 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer Ep. 6 The Ale Apothecary 🎧

Grand Craft Beer Episode 6 welcomes The Ale Apothecary's founder and brewmaster Paul Arney.

Since 2011, The Ale Apothecary has been Bend's only all-wild brewery... except it's now launching The AlePharm for non "wild" ales. From batch 1, which was a Finnish-inspired Sahti, to the newest Swedish-inspired Gotlandstrcka made with smoked malt and brewed for the upcoming Diff'rent Smokes Fest, Arney boasts a treasure trove of imaginative, finely-crafted beers for those who drink beyond the mainstream.


