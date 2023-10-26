LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Joshua Savage 🎧

[
Listen now
In this episode of Grand Craft Beer Brian Yaeger is joined by the author of “100 Things to Do in Bend”, Joshua Savage.
As fellow beer lovers, they explore perfect fall beer styles. As the writer behind the Source Weekly
’s series "Savage in Bend: Exploring the Quirks That Make Central Oregon Unique," Savage and Yaeger also explore Bend’s underground brewery, Shade Tree.
: