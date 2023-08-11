LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer - Premiere Episode with beer buyer/Certified Cicerone Franklin Gordon 🎧

Franklin Gordon got into craft beer in the early 2000s, and after years in the bar & restaurant industries, at beer distribution companies, and as a production brewer.

He became a Certified Cicerone and started his own consulting company, Beer Wise, to plan beer dinners, develop menus for restaurants and tap rooms, and train bar staff on maximizing their effectiveness when working in the craft beer industry. He is currently a beer buyer in Bend, OR and continues to study diligently in the craft beer and gastronomic industries. On this premier episode of Bend’s Grand Craft Beer Podcast, host Brian Yaeger and beer buyer Franklin Gordon— two Certified Cicerones—offer a primer on the current State of affairs in the Bend brewing scene from trends and sub-trends to tasty new beers.