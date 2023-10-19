 LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer Tim Ensign Steeplejack Brewing 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer Tim Ensign Steeplejack Brewing 🎧

In this episode of Grand Craft Beer Brian Yaeger is joined by Oregon beer legend, Tim Ensign, Director of Sales & Marketing for Steeple
jack Brewing in Portland.


They discuss the ins'n'outs of what is a critical, yet perhaps purposefully, overlooked role in the beer industry: sales and marketing, especially when it comes to breweries outside Central Oregon.



