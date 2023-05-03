 LISTEN: Interview with Oregon's first psilocybin faciliatators | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Interview with Oregon's first psilocybin faciliatators

Dave Naftalin and Jeanette Small are among the first people licensed by Oregon to facilitate psilocybin therapy. They sat down with the Source to talk about the emerging industry.

By

Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin therapy when voters approved Measure 109 in 2020. The state did so under strict parameters about the use of the drug, and people are only allowed to take the drug under the supervision of facilitators who have undergone a 300-hour course. In a recent episode of our Bend Don't Break podcast, two Central Oregonians who are among the first licensed facilitators in the state, Dave Naftalin and Jeanette Small, spoke with the Source Weekly about their training, how they plan to work with clients and the state of psilocybin research.

