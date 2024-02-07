 LISTEN: Jason Kropf, Oregon State Rep., House District 54 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Jason Kropf, Oregon State Rep., House District 54 🎧

Oregon State Representative Jason Kropf on issues and current legislative session

In this episode, SW publisher Aaron Switzer chats with State Representative Jason Kropf as he's headed into the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly, which convened for the 2024 Legislative Session on Monday, February 5th.

Jason represents House District 54 in the Legislature. Elected in November 2020, Jason is currently in his second term of office. Hear Aaron and Jason talk about the issues Jason is focused on and his hopes for this current session. 




Listen now:



