LISTEN: Jason Kropf, Oregon State Rep., House District 54 🎧

I

click to enlarge Source

n this episode, SW publisher Aaron Switzer chats with State Representative Jason Kropf as he's headed into the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly, which convened for the 2024 Legislative Session on Monday, February 5th.Jason represents House District 54 in the Legislature. Elected in November 2020, Jason is currently in his second term of office. Hear Aaron and Jason talk about the issues Jason is focused on and his hopes for this current session.