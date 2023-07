T his episode features a conversation with local media icon R.L. Garrigus, talking about the biggest story he ever covered in Central Oregon, the toughest issue we face in current times and how news coverage has evolved since he began his radio career in Bend in 1979. He also tells the

R.L. has won numerous local, state and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. The Bend City Council and Deschutes County Commissioners honored R.L. on January 22nd, 2004, proclaiming the day to be R.L. Garrigus Day which was celebrated by friends and family.



