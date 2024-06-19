LISTEN: Ryan Houston, Executive Director of the Oregon Natural Desert Association 🎧

ONDA is on a mission to permanently protect more than two million acres of the Owyhee Canyonlands through Congressional wilderness designation or a Presidential national monument proclamation. Ryan details the ongoing campaigns, including efforts to secure new conservation measures and defend the landscape from threats such as intrusive military activities and proposed mining projects.
Tune in to learn about the incredible ecological and cultural significance of the Owyhee Canyonlands, ONDA's vision for thriving plant and animal communities, and the organization's dedication to ensuring these wide-open spaces remain for future generations. Whether you're passionate about environmental conservation or simply love exploring the great outdoors, this episode is a must-listen.