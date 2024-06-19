 LISTEN: Ryan Houston, Executive Director of the Oregon Natural Desert Association 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

LISTEN: Ryan Houston, Executive Director of the Oregon Natural Desert Association 🎧

Join us for an enlightening conversation with Ryan Houston, the executive director of the Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA), as he chats with Aaron about his extensive history in Central Oregon's conservation efforts and his work in the nonprofit sector. In this episode, Ryan shares his journey of protecting natural spaces, highlights ONDA's recent successes in safeguarding the Owyhee Desert, and discusses their ambitious goals for the future.

click to enlarge LISTEN: Ryan Houston, Executive Director of the Oregon Natural Desert Association 🎧
SW

ONDA is on a mission to permanently protect more than two million acres of the Owyhee Canyonlands through Congressional wilderness designation or a Presidential national monument proclamation. Ryan details the ongoing campaigns, including efforts to secure new conservation measures and defend the landscape from threats such as intrusive military activities and proposed mining projects.


Tune in to learn about the incredible ecological and cultural significance of the Owyhee Canyonlands, ONDA's vision for thriving plant and animal communities, and the organization's dedication to ensuring these wide-open spaces remain for future generations. Whether you're passionate about environmental conservation or simply love exploring the great outdoors, this episode is a must-listen.


Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 12-19, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation