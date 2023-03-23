 LISTEN: Sexology with Dr. Jane Guyn 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Sexology with Dr. Jane Guyn 🎧

A chat about intimacy, helping couples get closer and Dr. Jane's column in the Source

Dr. Jane Guyn is a world-renowned sex and relationship coach who received a PhD in Human Sexuality. She works with couples and individuals locally and all over the world. Although her work focuses on issues related to intimacy and sex, she also works with people who have fears and/or abuse issues related to sex, as well as a variety of other issues that impair their authentic connection.
Jane wrote the simple book "Too Busy To Get Busy", and is the author of Understanding Intimacy, a column she writes for us here at the Source Weekly. When she's not working directly with couples, individuals or groups, she spends her time connecting through her blogs, video blogs and speaking engagements. She's trained as a 200 hour yoga teacher and also enjoys the embarrassing and wonderful experience of doing improv as a beginner. Jane lives in Bend with her best friend Jim. They have been married for almost 40 years and have six grown kids, one grandchild and several unruly pets.

We chat with Dr. Guyn about how she got into the work of "sexology," the processes she goes through with clients and her approach to the column she writes for the Source Weekly.

