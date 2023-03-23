LISTEN: Sexology with Dr. Jane Guyn 🎧

Jane wrote the simple book "Too Busy To Get Busy", and is the author of Understanding Intimacy, a column she writes for us here at the Source Weekly. When she's not working directly with couples, individuals or groups, she spends her time connecting through her blogs, video blogs and speaking engagements. She's trained as a 200 hour yoga teacher and also enjoys the embarrassing and wonderful experience of doing improv as a beginner. Jane lives in Bend with her best friend Jim. They have been married for almost 40 years and have six grown kids, one grandchild and several unruly pets.
We chat with Dr. Guyn about how she got into the work of "sexology," the processes she goes through with clients and her approach to the column she writes for the Source Weekly.
