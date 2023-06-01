LISTEN: Summer at the Amphitheater with Beau Eastes 🎧

S ummer 2023 includes a whopping 51 shows at the ummer 2023 includes a whopping 51 shows at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, just one show fewer than last year. Ahead of the big season, marketing director for Hayden Homes Amphitheater and the Old Mill, Beau Eastes, chats with the Source crew about the partnership with Live Nation, memorable shows from past years and more.

Check out the podcast, and then see our big, long, exhaustive list of the summer shows and events in Bend this summer 2023 below!