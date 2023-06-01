 LISTEN: Summer at the Amphitheater with Beau Eastes 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Summer at the Amphitheater with Beau Eastes 🎧

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater hosts a whopping 51 shows this summer. Hear from the guy who helps keep this massive ship running

Summer 2023 includes a whopping 51 shows at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, just one show fewer than last year. Ahead of the big season, marketing director for Hayden Homes Amphitheater and the Old Mill, Beau Eastes, chats with the Source crew about the partnership with Live Nation, memorable shows from past years and more.

Check out the podcast, and then see our big, long, exhaustive list of the summer shows and events in Bend this summer 2023 below!

LISTEN NOW:



Summer Live Music Swarm 2023

Summer Live Music Swarm 2023: From world-famous headliners to local bands, this list covers all things music from end of May through September in Central Oregon

Bend Ticket Giveaway

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc.

