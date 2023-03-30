 LISTEN: Supporting Survivors with Cassi McQueen of Saving Grace 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

LISTEN: Supporting Survivors with Cassi McQueen of Saving Grace 🎧

Executive director talks about April's Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Saving Grace programs and upcoming events

A native Texan, Cassi McQueen grew up working with at-risk youth in some of the most impoverished areas of North Texas. Inspired by the resiliency she witnessed in underserved communities, McQueen developed a deep passion for public service and a commitment to social change. 
click to enlarge LISTEN: Supporting Survivors with Cassi McQueen of Saving Grace 🎧
Source
McQueen’s career has included leadership positions at non-profit organizations across the country including Director of Outreach & Education at Chamberlain Performing Arts, Director of Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland, and Chief Operating Officer of the Cascades & Alaska Regions at the American Red Cross. McQueen has been at Saving Grace since 2019 and advocating for survivors and women’s rights. She is an avid hiker/backpacker, yogi, and enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.

In this podcast, we talk about the mission of Saving Grace, why McQueen does this work and what the organization is planning for April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Saving Grace is also planning a Heroes Celebration for the community on May 20.

LISTEN NOW:

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

By Brian Oaster, High Country News

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • The Neighborhoods of Bend

    If you're new here, you'll want to read the pages that follow this one

    By The Source Staff

    The Neighborhoods of Bend

  • Park Safe

    Deschutes County Commissioners are urging legislators to allow safe parking on more rural land after projects stall

    By Jack Harvel

    Park Safe

  • Drought Times Four

    Deschutes County is in a drought for the fourth year in a row, the longest in recorded history

    By Jack Harvel

    Drought Times Four
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 29-10, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation