LISTEN: Supporting Survivors with Cassi McQueen of Saving Grace 🎧

A native Texan, Cassi McQueen grew up working with at-risk youth in some of the most impoverished areas of North Texas. Inspired by the resiliency she witnessed in underserved communities, McQueen developed a deep passion for public service and a commitment to social change.
McQueen’s career has included leadership positions at non-profit organizations across the country including Director of Outreach & Education at Chamberlain Performing Arts, Director of Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland, and Chief Operating Officer of the Cascades & Alaska Regions at the American Red Cross. McQueen has been at Saving Grace since 2019 and advocating for survivors and women’s rights. She is an avid hiker/backpacker, yogi, and enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.
In this podcast, we talk about the mission of Saving Grace, why McQueen does this work and what the organization is planning for April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Saving Grace is also planning a Heroes Celebration
for the community on May 20.
LISTEN NOW: