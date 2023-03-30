LISTEN: Supporting Survivors with Cassi McQueen of Saving Grace 🎧

A native Texan, Cassi McQueen grew up working with at-risk youth in some of the most impoverished areas of North Texas. Inspired by the resiliency she witnessed in underserved communities, McQueen developed a deep passion for public service and a commitment to social change.

McQueen’s career has included leadership positions at non-profit organizations across the country including Director of Outreach & Education at Chamberlain Performing Arts, Director of

Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland, and Chief Operating Officer of the Cascades & Alaska Regions at the American Red Cross. McQueen has been at

since 2019 and advocating for survivors and women’s rights. She is an avid hiker/backpacker, yogi, and enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.