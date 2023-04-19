 LISTEN: The Unwearable Blackness of Being with MOsley WOtta 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

LISTEN: The Unwearable Blackness of Being with MOsley WOtta 🎧

A chat about the lessons learned during his time as Creative Laureate of Bend, the scope and breadth of the term "Black" in its various forms and much more.

Jason McNeal Graham, also known as MOsley WOtta, joins Editor Nicole Vulcan on the Bend Don't Break podcast. Graham's professional career spans multiple
click to enlarge LISTEN: The Unwearable Blackness of Being with MOsley WOtta 🎧
Source
 decades in mediums including writing, painting and music. His curriculum vitae highlights Creative Laureate for the City of Bend, Oregon Fields Fellow, Oregon Humanities Conversation project leader + Bridging Oregon facilitator, Art Oregon “Black Matter” Visual Artist, Salem Art Association Fellow, Slam poetry Champion for the State of Oregon, NPR, OPB, TED X, The NBA several other three-letter acronyms. His work focuses on making positive connections between the negative space of perceived difference.

In this podcast we talk about the lessons learned during his time as Creative Laureate of Bend, the scope and breadth of the term "Black" in its various forms and much more.

LISTEN NOW:




"The Unwearable Blackness of Being" is part of the title of an upcoming talk with Graham at Scalehouse:

The Fate of Understanding + The Unwearable Blackness of Being: A conversation and performance about Art and evolving through race and racism in our lifetime.

Friday, April 21, 6-7 pm
Scalehouse Gallery
550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Promotions

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • The Green Issue: For the Love of Trees

    Forest bathing, tree beers, a vegan Bend beauty brand, Earth Day Parade and an update on Bend's tree preservation efforts... plus more!

    The Green Issue: For the Love of Trees

  • A Crusade to Save Bend's Trees

    The City of Bend is looking at amending its tree code, and one former City Council candidate who's been on a crusade to amend the code for years has some ideas

    By Jack Harvel

    A Crusade to Save Bend's Trees

  • New OSU-Cascades Dean Announced

    The role has been filled on an interim basis since Becky Johnson left in 2021

    By Jack Harvel

    New OSU-Cascades Dean Announced
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 19- 1, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation