LISTEN: The Unwearable Blackness of Being with MOsley WOtta 🎧

The Fate of Understanding + The Unwearable Blackness of Being: A conversation and performance about Art and evolving through race and racism in our lifetime.



Friday, April 21, 6-7 pm



Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend

decades in mediums including writing, painting and music. His curriculum vitae highlights Creative Laureate for the City of Bend, Oregon Fields Fellow, Oregon Humanities Conversation project leader + Bridging Oregon facilitator, Art Oregon “Black Matter” Visual Artist, Salem Art Association Fellow, Slam poetry Champion for the State of Oregon, NPR, OPB, TED X, The NBA several other three-letter acronyms. His work focuses on making positive connections between the negative space of perceived difference.In this podcast we talk about the lessons learned during his time as Creative Laureate of Bend, the scope and breadth of the term "Black" in its various forms and much more."The Unwearable Blackness of Being" is part of the title of an upcoming talk with Graham at Scalehouse: