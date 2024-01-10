Mantras, Meditation and Overheating at 7 in the Morning

click to enlarge Armando Borrego

Stepping into a world where heat meets movement, individuals across the globe are increasingly drawn to the transformative practice of hot yoga. Its allure, in my opinion, lies in its combination of physical challenge and mental serenity. As someone new to the experience, the prospect of hot yoga seemed both intriguing and daunting. I'm from California and went to college in the Central Valley. If ever I desired to awaken my third eye, I'd just take a puff or two of...something. The new year has brought change within me — I'm a little older, maybe a little wiser and I've got a new year's resolution about cutting back on the chronic that I intend to keep. Armed with a yoga mat and blind enthusiasm, here's a recount of my exhilarating and sweaty journey of stepping onto the mat for the first time and embracing the heat in a hot yoga session.

GROOVE YOGA

As I entered the Groove Yoga Studio, planted quietly on the west side of Bend, I was immediately welcomed into a silent and serene space. I checked in to class, popped my shoes off and uneasily wandered into the studio, surrendering myself to the experience awaiting.

From the moment I sat down on my mat, the air in the room sat heavy against my skin. It smelled like incense and morning breath, but that second part was probably just me.

The instructor's collected demeanor and reassurance eased my initial apprehensions. With the class starting slowly, I found myself gradually acclimating to the heat. The first few minutes involved centering breathwork and gentle stretching, allowing the body to adjust to the elevated temperature. Owner/instructor Amber Hayes utilizes quotes, readings and passages to aid in centering the class's intentions during the warm-up.

As I lay there stretching and listening to Hayes calmly recite the words of modern poet and spiritual adviser Mark Nepo, I couldn't escape the feeling that I might have had this in the bag. I grew up playing every sport imaginable. I loved soccer, baseball, basketball and even made a pretty convincing water polo player and swimmer in high school and college. I wondered if maybe I'd surprise everyone in class as a yoga prodigy, but my humbling came quickly.

About 15 minutes in, the heat began to serve as both an aid and an obstacle. Sure, it enabled myself and the other yogis to apply deeper stretches, but the amount of mental focus these postures and breathing techniques demand challenged my body in ways I had not previously encountered.

My heart raced as I engaged in a sequence of poses from downward dog, planks and something I learned was called "pigeon pose." The beads of sweat trickling down my skin and through the headband I was wearing became a testament to how intense this practice can be, and only after I felt the faintest-bit lightheaded did the session end. As I escaped the heated studio feeling just the tiniest bit nauseous, I had never been happier to feel the hug of a harsh winter breeze.

BEND HOT YOGA

For my second class I challenged myself to a second morning of beating the sunrise, mission accomplished. Serving Bend since 2004, Bend Hot Yoga is an incredibly friendly studio with kind staff who welcome you with serenity and joy immediately. The studio is equipped with two different classrooms, the Treehouse and the Radiant Room, hosting sessions that vary in experience and ability. Soaked in the 90-100+ degree heat and challenging poses, instructor Ilana Brandsetter guided the class through moments of mindfulness, encouraging us to embrace the present and find stillness amid the intensity.

Each inhale and exhale became a conscious effort syncing with the rhythm of the practice. Slowly, I began to comprehend the intention, the flow and the causality between connecting the body and the breath to fuel unity within. The sensation of heat, once again, initially overwhelming, had gradually transformed into a tool for internal exploration, allowing a deeper connection between my breath, body and mind. The session's culmination in final resting pose provided a profound sense of release and rejuvenation. The once-intimidating heat now felt like a cocoon of warmth that ensconced and invigorated my whole being as the class came to a close.

NAMASPA AT HOME

On my third morning of yoga education, I was welcomed to class from the cool blue hue of an online session. With a list of tidying to be done around the house and some other weekend plans scheduled, Namaspa Yoga and Massage saved the day with its robust class schedule and hybrid session options. Power Flow is a challenging practice that is welcome to all levels of practitioner. This class focuses on increasing overall strength and confidence in yoga with rapid crescent lunges, balancing poses and floor-based stretches. The whole session was a delight from the comfort and familiarity of my living room and being able to enjoy the post-yoga clarity with the laundry in the dryer just in time for brunch provided an inner peace that couldn't have been bought.

Reflecting on my practices post-session, the benefits of hot yoga became apparent. The intense heat served as a catalyst for increased flexibility, detoxification through sweat and provided a sense of mental focus that stuck around long after I left the studio.

For those considering embarking on a hot yoga journey, it's essential to approach the experience with an open mind and a willingness to embrace the heat as a tool for growth. Hydration before and after the session, listening to the body and pacing oneself amid the heat are crucial elements for a fulfilling and safe practice. Namaste.