 May Election Results | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

May Election Results

Bend's Fire Department is getting some new funds, and voters chose representatives on school boards, parks districts and more

By

Results are in for the 2023 May elections. Over 45,000 Central Oregonians, about 30% of voters, cast their ballots for candidates on local school boards, park districts, library districts and bonds. Results are preliminary and the county will still be counting mail-in ballots in the following weeks. We'll update the story as more votes are tallied.

click to enlarge May Election Results
Adobe Stock

Bend

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 3

Cameron Fischer - 72.90%
Christopher Strengberg - 26.73%

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 5

Amy Tatom - 70.94%
Sherrie Grieef - 28.69%

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 6

Melissa Barnes Dholakia - 69.14%
Chet Wamboldt - 30.49%

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 7

Kina Chadwick - 34.71%
Elizabeth Justema - 30.41%
Nicole Fitch - 21.01%
Rod Hanson 13.57%

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director Position 1

Donna Owens - 98.26%

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director Position 2

Jodie Barram - 98.06%

Bond Measure 9-158

Yes - 52.43%

No - 47.57%

Bond Measure 9-159

Yes - 51.64%

No - 48.36%

Redmond

Redmond School District Position 1

Eric Lea - 95.47%

Redmond School District Position 3

Amanda Page - 52%
Wendell Otto - 47.80%

Redmond School District Position 4

Keri Lopez - 57.20%
Brad Porterfield - 42.66%

Redmond School District Position 5

Liz Goodrich - 58.29%
John Campbell - 41.58%

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Position 4

David Rouse - 43.73%
BJ Soper - 31.15%
Zachary Harmon - 24.89%

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Position 5

Lena Berry - 58.69%
Louie Arzaga - 40.97%

Deschutes County

Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 1

Cynthia Claridge - 55.92%
Tony Oliver - 43.76%

Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 4

Raymond Miao - 59.21%
Marissa Chappell Hossick - 39.60%

Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 5

Anne Malkin - 97.31%

Central Oregon Community College Director Zone 5

Erin Merz - 53.37%
Diane Berry - 45.49%

Central Oregon Community College Director Zone 6

Jim Porter - 67.47%
Michael Sipe - 13.68%
David Price - 6.69%
Kevin Knight - 6.60%
Maureen Radon - 5.13%

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Jack Harvel

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 24-12, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation