May Election Results

Results are in for the 2023 May elections. Over 45,000 Central Oregonians, about 30% of voters, cast their ballots for candidates on local school boards, park districts, library districts and bonds. Results are preliminary and the county will still be counting mail-in ballots in the following weeks. We'll update the story as more votes are tallied.

Bend

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 3

Cameron Fischer - 72.90%

Christopher Strengberg - 26.73%

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 5

Amy Tatom - 70.94%

Sherrie Grieef - 28.69%

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 6

Melissa Barnes Dholakia - 69.14%

Chet Wamboldt - 30.49%

Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 7

Kina Chadwick - 34.71%

Elizabeth Justema - 30.41%

Nicole Fitch - 21.01%

Rod Hanson 13.57%

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director Position 1

Donna Owens - 98.26%

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director Position 2

Jodie Barram - 98.06%

Bond Measure 9-158

Yes - 52.43%

No - 47.57%

Bond Measure 9-159

Yes - 51.64%

No - 48.36%

Redmond

Redmond School District Position 1

Eric Lea - 95.47%

Redmond School District Position 3

Amanda Page - 52%

Wendell Otto - 47.80%

Redmond School District Position 4

Keri Lopez - 57.20%

Brad Porterfield - 42.66%

Redmond School District Position 5

Liz Goodrich - 58.29%

John Campbell - 41.58%

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Position 4

David Rouse - 43.73%

BJ Soper - 31.15%

Zachary Harmon - 24.89%

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Position 5

Lena Berry - 58.69%

Louie Arzaga - 40.97%

Deschutes County

Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 1

Cynthia Claridge - 55.92%

Tony Oliver - 43.76%

Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 4

Raymond Miao - 59.21%

Marissa Chappell Hossick - 39.60%

Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 5

Anne Malkin - 97.31%

Central Oregon Community College Director Zone 5

Erin Merz - 53.37%

Diane Berry - 45.49%

Central Oregon Community College Director Zone 6

Jim Porter - 67.47%

Michael Sipe - 13.68%

David Price - 6.69%

Kevin Knight - 6.60%

Maureen Radon - 5.13%