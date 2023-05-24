May Election Results

Results are in for the 2023 May elections. Over 45,000 Central Oregonians, about 30% of voters, cast their ballots for candidates on local school boards, park districts, library districts and bonds. Results are preliminary and the county will still be counting mail-in ballots in the following weeks. We'll update the story as more votes are tallied.
Bend
Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 3
Cameron Fischer - 72.90%
Christopher Strengberg - 26.73%
Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 5
Amy Tatom - 70.94%
Sherrie Grieef - 28.69%
Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 6
Melissa Barnes Dholakia - 69.14%
Chet Wamboldt - 30.49%
Bend La Pine Schools Director Zone 7
Kina Chadwick - 34.71%
Elizabeth Justema - 30.41%
Nicole Fitch - 21.01%
Rod Hanson 13.57%
Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director Position 1
Donna Owens - 98.26%
Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director Position 2
Jodie Barram - 98.06%
Bond Measure 9-158
Yes - 52.43%
No - 47.57%
Bond Measure 9-159
Yes - 51.64%
No - 48.36%
Redmond
Redmond School District Position 1
Eric Lea - 95.47%
Redmond School District Position 3
Amanda Page - 52%
Wendell Otto - 47.80%
Redmond School District Position 4
Keri Lopez - 57.20%
Brad Porterfield - 42.66%
Redmond School District Position 5
Liz Goodrich - 58.29%
John Campbell - 41.58%
Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Position 4
David Rouse - 43.73%
BJ Soper - 31.15%
Zachary Harmon - 24.89%
Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Position 5
Lena Berry - 58.69%
Louie Arzaga - 40.97%
Deschutes County
Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 1
Cynthia Claridge - 55.92%
Tony Oliver - 43.76%
Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 4
Raymond Miao - 59.21%
Marissa Chappell Hossick - 39.60%
Deschutes Public Library District Director Zone 5
Anne Malkin - 97.31%
Central Oregon Community College Director Zone 5
Erin Merz - 53.37%
Diane Berry - 45.49%
Central Oregon Community College Director Zone 6
Jim Porter - 67.47%
Michael Sipe - 13.68%
David Price - 6.69%
Kevin Knight - 6.60%
Maureen Radon - 5.13%