Mid-August Fires Send Smoke Through Central Oregon

Oregon has the highest total number of large fires in the nation, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. There are 78 large active fires burning nationally with 23 of those in Oregon as of Monday. So far, acreage burned in the state tips the scales at 1,057,627.

However, in Central Oregon, firefighters have managed to (mostly) get a handle on the largest blazes. Here’s a rundown of active and contained fires in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.

click to enlarge Jennifer Baires Trees catch fire at a prescribed burn in Deschutes National Forest in May 2024.

Jefferson County

In Jefferson County, the just over one week-old Elk Lane Fire which started on Sun., August 4 and threatened homes near Madras, is 5,176 acres and 91% contained according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Around 150 personnel are assigned to the fire, focusing on mopping up and securing containment lines, according to Central Oregon Fire Info update.

As of Monday morning, all evacuation levels are below "Go-Now," though some Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 1 (Be Ready) remain. An interactive map is available from Jefferson County to check if specific addresses fall within those zones.

Deschutes County

The Round Mountain Fire, north of Wickiup Reservoir and 7 miles northwest of La Pine, is the only active fire currently burning in the county since the Mile Marker 132 Fire in northeast Bend was contained and mopped up last week. The fire, which is in the monitor and mop-up phase, was first reported nearly two months ago, on July 17. It led to evacuations for nearby areas because of its combined effects with the Wickiup Fire. It is currently 108 acres and 95% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Crook County

The largest fire in Central Oregon, the Crazy Creek Fire, burning in the northeast corner of Crook County increased to 84,512 acres over the weekend, according to a Central Oregon Fire Info update Monday morning. However, yesterday’s incident report stated that the fire’s perimeter remained the same and containment held steady at 60%. There are 699 personnel assigned to the fire that started on July 22.

“Crews made good progress in fortifying the fire’s containment lines to the south, west, and north by extinguishing isolated hot spots and clearing flammable debris using hand tools and control burning tactics,” the report read.

Evacuation Levels:

Level 3 (Go Now): Extended from the Forest Boundary to Hwy 380

Level 2 (Be Ready): Extended South of Hwy 380