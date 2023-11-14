 Mt. Bachelor Enforces Uphill Passes | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Mt. Bachelor Enforces Uphill Passes

Starting this ski season, Mt. Bachelor will require uphill travelers to obtain a free uphill pass and armband

By

Mt. Bachelor is implementing a new rule at the mountain this year, requiring guests to obtain a free Uphill Pass at the start of the 2023-2024 season. Starting on opening day, uphill travel enthusiasts can acquire an uphill pass and armband by agreeing to Mt. Bachelor’s Uphill Policy and signing the Winter Express Assumption of Risk form, according to Mt. Bachelor’s website.  

Visitors are required to wear the armbands at all times, including non-operating hours, when utilizing uphill travel routes on resort property. The uphill pass does not provide access to lifts. Uphill passes and armbands can be accessed through guest services at Mt. Bachelor.  

Uphill travel routes, including the Pine Marten Route, the Cinder Cone Route and the Summit Route, are available during the winter season. The mountain, which is set to open on Nov. 24, has three kiosks, located online and at the bottom of each trail, showing the status of trails.  

An uphill pass may be a new enforcement at Mt. Bachelor, but several other U.S. resorts have started applying this requirement as well. Several ski resorts in Colorado, including Aspen Snowmass, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin, require uphill passes, charging anywhere from $50 to $109.  

Mt. Bachelor advises guests who take part in uphill travel to follow proper protocol and etiquette, which includes checking uphill travel status and information, following designating uphill routes and adhering to closures.  

 

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

