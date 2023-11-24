 Mt. Bachelor Postpones Opening Day | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Mt. Bachelor Postpones Opening Day

Snow conditions force Mt. Bachelor to push back its scheduled opening day

By

Mt. Bachelor announced it will postpone its opening day for the upcoming winter season due to conditions. The ski area made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 22, just days before the originally scheduled opening on Friday, Nov. 24.

Garrett Lockrem
“In order to safely build our base for skiing and riding, we’ll need another solid winter storm to open lower mountain runs,” said Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications, Lauren Burke, in an email.

The ski area has not announced a new target opening date. “Our entire team is as excited as anyone to get back on hill to ski and ride and will be working around the clock to make it happen as soon as Mother Nature allows,” said Mt. Bachelor in a statement.

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

