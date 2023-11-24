Mt. Bachelor Postpones Opening Day

M
t. Bachelor announced it will postpone its opening day for the upcoming winter season due to conditions. The ski area made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 22, just days before the originally scheduled opening
on Friday, Nov. 24.
“In order to safely build our base for skiing and riding, we’ll need another solid winter storm to open lower mountain runs,” said Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications, Lauren Burke, in an email.
The ski area has not announced a new target opening date. “Our entire team is as excited as anyone to get back on hill to ski and ride and will be working around the clock to make it happen as soon as Mother Nature allows,” said Mt. Bachelor in a statement.