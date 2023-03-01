 Murderer of Two Bend Teens Sentenced to Life | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Murderer of Two Bend Teens Sentenced to Life

Wesley Abel Brady pleaded guilty for the August 2022 murder of two Bend teens

By

Wesley Abel Brady, 41, pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-olds Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez at a settlement conference on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Brady is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

click to enlarge Murderer of Two Bend Teens Sentenced to Life
Courtesy GoFundMe
Alfredo Hernandez and Angela Pastorino had been described as inseperable.

Brady, Hernandez and Pastorino were doing home improvement projects for a homeowner on Mount Faith Place in Bend on Aug. 17, 2022, according to police. After working on the home, they began drinking together when Brady and Hernandez got into a fight. Brady disclosed in interviews that he struck Hernandez with a piece of wood, killing him, according to reporting from The Bulletin. Pastorino attempted to defend Hernandez and herself when Brady attacked her, eventually killing her by strangulation.

The homeowner discovered the bodies the next day, when she found one of the teens in the garage. Police found another body later that day. A GoFundMe post describe the teens as inseparable.

"They were bright, loving teens with family and friends who adored them. Angela loved people almost as much as she loved dogs. Alfredo was known as a sweet, soft-spoken young man who was the first to volunteer to help with any task. They are both survived by their families, struggling to make sense of this tragic loss," the GoFundMe's organizers wrote.

The Bulletin previously reported Brady's disturbing criminal history and mental health issues. In 2018 he was arrested for arson and police noted cult-like ceremonial activity, with pentagrams on surfaces and dolls in sexually violent poses. During the investigation detectives found Brady committed animal abuse on dogs and rabbits in his home in Deschutes River Woods. Brady's ex-wife said Brady claimed to be a doomsday prophet, and predicted the end of the world would come soon.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...

