 New Year's Nerdout | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

New Year's Nerdout

Reveling in NYT's Super Mega Crossword

By

It was a mere minutes from the proverbial ball drop on New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2022, and my friend, who'd rented a beach house in Yachats for us all to celebrate the New Year, was pissed off.

"It's New Year's Eve and my friends are all doing a crossword!!" she exclaimed.

And this, friends, is what a bunch of nerd-leaning people do on one of the biggest party nights of the year – spreading out the New York Times Super Mega, the crossword of crosswords that marks the end of the NYT year, and debating clues between sips of pink wine.

click to enlarge New Year's Nerdout
Nicole Vulcan
Filling out Super Mega clues with a pen. A bold move.

After the music got louder and our friend got more persistent, the five or so of us who were circled around the Super Mega did actually manage to pour a fresh New Year's Eve toast drink and head to the beach to mark the midnight event. But by morning we'd be right back at it. This thing is so huge that it took up an entire giant coffee table. Its clues were printed on an entirely separate page. It took our group of college grads the entire weekend to solve all of them, finishing up just before the housekeeping staff showed up to kick us out of the beach house. It was thrilling to see all of its boxes filled out; its clues all marked with an X.

Super Mega is part of the end-of-year Puzzle Mania feature, described by NYT's crossword columnist Deb Amlen as, "a colorful and fun way to challenge your brain during the holidays. The centerpiece of the section is the Super Mega Crossword, a behemoth of a grid that takes some solvers days to finish." This year's Super Mega included 782 entries and was "mid-week in terms of difficulty," Amlen wrote, referring to the fact that NYT crosswords get harder as the week progresses, with Sunday's being the hardest. Good thing this one was not Sunday-hard, because it already took us days to solve.

Yet in terms of difficult things, it seems that the hardest for this group of nerds – a high school English teacher, a teacher of French, an environmental scientist and a journalist among us – was leaving it alone in order to actually spend some time with friends.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

By Brian Oaster, High Country News

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • High Desert Duelists

    The jocks of the nerds, this group clashes steel once a week in a reconstruction of Middle Ages combat

    By Jack Harvel

    High Desert Duelists

  • Getting Together For Games

    Strategy games seem intimidating, but they don't have to be. Here are some rundowns, tips, meetups and ideas for getting started.

    By Allie Noland

    Getting Together For Games

  • School Nurse? Nope; School Clinic

    Deschutes County is adding its sixth school-based medical center, allowing students to access routine medical care without a trip to the doctor

    By Jack Harvel

    School Nurse? Nope; School Clinic
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 2- 8, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation