Oregon's AI Goals

The state of Oregon began efforts to regulate artificial intelligence with the formation of a new advisory council. The State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council met on March 19 to discuss its goals, timeline and hear from Gov. Tina Kotek.

"We have a very critical role to make sure that we do this right," said Kotek. The governor called for establishing the AI Advisory Council in Executive Order 23-26. The order states that AI has the potential to bring benefits while also raising questions and concerns regarding ethics, privacy, notification, security, employment, education and social change.

click to enlarge Pexels Oregon is moving on AI and wants to make sure that it jibes with the state's policies, goals and values.

The Council, created by executive order, will recommend an action plan for awareness, education and usage of AI in state government, making sure that it aligns with Oregon's policies, goals and values. The governor hopes the use of AI will support public servants in delivering customer service more efficiently and effectively.

The goal of the executive order is to also establish clear usage policies that outline acceptable use of AI tools while protecting identifiable or sensitive information.

The recommendations will include executive actions, policies and investments in AI while mitigating risk and addressing privacy, ethics and equity. Kotek announced the formation of the Council in November.

Over the next few months, the Council will conduct research and craft recommendations to submit to the governor, who will then have the opportunity, with policy advisors, to review recommendations and take action accordingly.

"The goal will be to ensure Oregon has clear usage policies that outline the acceptable use of AI tools, providing transparency, uplifting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and protecting personally identifiable information and other sensitive information," read a statement from a November press release.

The Council consists of 15 members with various and diverse backgrounds and perspectives. All members of the Council were required to have a commitment to data ethics and data equity.

"I'm excited about the opportunities in AI," said Kotek at the virtual March 19 meeting. "I think we're all aware of the risks. We want to make sure that we're thinking these things through but at the end of the day, we can't sit back and not have a conversation about it."

The next meeting, which is open to the public, will take place the week of April 29. The Council will provide a framework to the governor's office in September for initial takeaways and plans to provide a final recommended action plan on March 19, 2025.