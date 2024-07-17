Race Your Way Around Central Oregon

click to enlarge Courtesy Mt. Bachelor, Alpine Running

For this year's Summer Health and Fitness issue, we've compiled a roundup of race events happening through the end of summer. From 5K fun runs, to full trail running marathons to mountain bike races, a diverse assortment of outdoor events are happening in Central Oregon.

The Horner Cycling Foundation four-week Bend Summer Series – July 3-24

Horner Cycling Foundation is running the Bend Summer Criterium Series beginning July 3 and ending July 24. The four-week series takes place around Pacific Crest Middle School. The foundation's mission is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive and accessible to all, with the focus on developing a love of the sport of cycling that will last a lifetime.

Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series at Mt. Bachelor – July 12 – Aug. 23

Six races, six dates, six chances to rally against a friend or foe in this zero-g, unsanctioned downhill mountain biking series. For the 10th season, passionate local riders come together on Friday nights at Mt. Bachelor's Bike Park from July 12 – August 23 for some community camaraderie and downhill fun! Each race in the series follows a different downhill trail accessed from Pine Marten lift. Put your skills to the rest by competing in all six races or just register for the race day that features your favorite trail.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mt Bachelor Mt Bachelor Bike Series

The Bend Trail Series – July 18 and Aug. 8

The Bend Trail Series is a low-key series of trail races at different trails in Bend. This four-race series has two races left this summer, held on Thursday evenings, and each race covers a different course ranging from 4-7 miles. There is a post-series party held immediately after the final race, where participants can enjoy a well-deserved beer from Cascade Lakes Brewing and hard cider from AVID.

High Cascades 100 – July 20

The High Cascades 100 presented by 10 Barrel Brewing is your chance to live the mountain biking dream in Bend. This year's endurance MTB event will feature a unique course with some easy miles and challenges taking place in the Deschutes National Forest and is broken into nine different categories for each race. An award ceremony will be held at the Athletic Club of Bend at the end of the day.

The Hoodoo Challenge: Run to the Top Half Marathon and 5K – July 20

The Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top half marathon is back for its eighth year! The course follows scenic forested trails with breathtaking views from the top of Potato Hill. After the run, participants walk back down the mountain for a hosted lunch and ceremony. In addition to the half marathon, a 5K race also offers scenic views, providing a great option for runners and walkers not participating in the half marathon.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mudslinger Events High Cascades 100

Haulin' Aspen Half As, Half and Full Trail Marathon – Aug. 10

Mountain trail running has never looked better. The Haulin' Aspen event features a full all-trail marathon, a half marathon and a 6.5-mile course (dubbed the "Half As"). These beautiful trails begin and end at Wanoga Sno-Park and wind through the Deschutes National Forest, showcasing stunning views. With varying terrain and elevation, the cool wooded setting provides a challenging and exciting experience.

Footzone Bend Classic Mile – Aug. 10

The Bend Classic Mile, hosted by FootZone, is making a comeback after taking a hiatus since 2017. The race starts and finishes at Footzone in downtown Bend, taking participants on a loop around downtown. Due to the limited window of time before the Cascade Cycling Classic bike race, all participants must complete the mile in 10 minutes or less.

Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium – Aug. 10

Presented by Horner Cycling Foundation and Worthy Brewing, Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium returns to Bend this summer after a seven-year absence. The bike race features multiple specific laps during a criterium race, which is a timed, multi-lap event on a spectator-friendly closed course approximately 1 mile in length around downtown Bend. Each race is split into a men's and women categories with four to five subcategories including a junior men and women race.

Alpine Running – Oregon Cascades 100 Mile Race – Aug. 24-25

The Oregon Cascades 100 is Oregon's most popular 100-mile trail run. The race takes participants who are up for the challenge from Bend to Sisters, where the trail views (and beer) are the best anywhere. The Bend side of the race offers a smooth, flowing singletrack in the shadow of Mt. Bachelor before dropping onto some rugged terrain, as racers begin their descent into the Sisters territory. There is a new 50K offered for those who want to endure half the battle with the same stunning mountains as a backdrop and trail running experience.

click to enlarge Courtesy Alpine Running Oregon Cascades 100 Mile Race

The Beer Run 5K – Aug. 31

Run a 5K course through downtown Bend while sampling four different beers from local breweries along the way. The Beer Run 5K race begins at the Commons, and the finish line will take participants straight into the Little Woody festival at Deschutes Historical Museum. After the race, participants can sip on beer while listening to live music, playing games or enjoying some barrel-aged brews.

5th Annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fun Run – Sept. 8

Join Street Dog Hero for the 5th Annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fun Run happening at The Athletic Club of Bend. On top of the 5K Fun Run, this family- and dog-friendly event includes a kids mini run, raffle prizes, food carts, a beer garden, local vendors, live entertainment, adoptable dogs and more! Plus, all proceeds go toward Street Dog Hero's mission of saving dogs from around the world and in our own backyard.

Three Sisters Skyline 50K and Half Marathon – Sept. 21

Experience trail running with the Cascade peaks and Three Sisters as your backdrop during the Three Sisters Skyline 50K and Half Marathon. The 50K takes trail runners to the edge of the Three Sisters Wilderness, winding through ponderosa pine trees, alpine meadows and alongside a picturesque mountain stream. Both races finish right in the heart of Central Oregon's idyllic mountain town of Sisters.