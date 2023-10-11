Recreation and Programs in Redmond

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District has been serving the greater Redmond community with recreation opportunities for all ages, interests and abilities for over 45 years. RAPRD has historically focused on recreation and programs, but we do have a few parks and other recreation facilities.

These include the Cascade Swim Center, High Desert Sports Complex, Pleasant Ridge Community Hall and a few natural parks spaces outside of city limits. All the parks in Redmond city limits are under the jurisdiction of the City of Redmond Parks Department.

click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes Parks and Recreation Katie Hammer, executive director of Redmond Area Park and Recreation District.

Utilizing our facilities and other partner locations, we offer a variety of recreation programs including youth and adult sports, art, cooking, technology, horseback riding, Kendo fencing, bouldering, fitness classes and aquatic programming.

Our programs have seen significant growth over the last few years, especially the aquatic and youth sports programs. The current fall soccer 2023 season has over 1,000 local youth participating, which is 17% more than the number of youths participating in soccer with RAPRD a year ago.

In response to the increased growth and changing recreation needs of our community, the voters in the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District service boundary approved funding for construction of a community recreation center in November 2022, which is expected to open in Fall 2025 on SW 35th in Redmond. The community recreation center is planned to have a lap pool, recreation pool with a lazy river, a gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and indoor pickleball, group fitness classrooms, fitness equipment areas and multipurpose rooms for recreation classes and community events.

RAPRD staff and board members have been working on the design of the facility over the last several months. We expect to have a final design early January 2024 and plan on breaking ground in late Spring 2024.

Project updates can be found at raprd.org and a community meeting to show the plans for the new community recreation center will be held the beginning of December.