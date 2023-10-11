 Recreation and Programs in Redmond | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Recreation and Programs in Redmond

Katie Hammer, the executive director of Redmond Area Park and Recreation District, writes about new and existing recreation programs addressing the needs of the growing community.

By

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District has been serving the greater Redmond community with recreation opportunities for all ages, interests and abilities for over 45 years. RAPRD has historically focused on recreation and programs, but we do have a few parks and other recreation facilities.

These include the Cascade Swim Center, High Desert Sports Complex, Pleasant Ridge Community Hall and a few natural parks spaces outside of city limits. All the parks in Redmond city limits are under the jurisdiction of the City of Redmond Parks Department.

click to enlarge Recreation and Programs in Redmond
Courtesy Deschutes Parks and Recreation
Katie Hammer, executive director of Redmond Area Park and Recreation District.

Utilizing our facilities and other partner locations, we offer a variety of recreation programs including youth and adult sports, art, cooking, technology, horseback riding, Kendo fencing, bouldering, fitness classes and aquatic programming.

Our programs have seen significant growth over the last few years, especially the aquatic and youth sports programs. The current fall soccer 2023 season has over 1,000 local youth participating, which is 17% more than the number of youths participating in soccer with RAPRD a year ago.

In response to the increased growth and changing recreation needs of our community, the voters in the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District service boundary approved funding for construction of a community recreation center in November 2022, which is expected to open in Fall 2025 on SW 35th in Redmond. The community recreation center is planned to have a lap pool, recreation pool with a lazy river, a gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and indoor pickleball, group fitness classrooms, fitness equipment areas and multipurpose rooms for recreation classes and community events.

RAPRD staff and board members have been working on the design of the facility over the last several months. We expect to have a final design early January 2024 and plan on breaking ground in late Spring 2024.

Project updates can be found at raprd.org and a community meeting to show the plans for the new community recreation center will be held the beginning of December.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SANDWICH WEEK

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 11-16, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation