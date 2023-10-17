 Registration Open For The 13th Annual Writing Down The Baja Creative Writing Retreat | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Registration Open For The 13th Annual Writing Down The Baja Creative Writing Retreat

Join the 13th annual "Writing Down the Baja" creative writing retreat in Todos Santos, BCS, Mexico February 17-25, 2024 for a week designed to reinvigorate your writing.

Courtesy Writing Ranch

In daily workshops led by author and Writing Ranch founder Ellen Waterston, established and emerging writers will explore the intersections of poetry and prose, fiction and nonfiction.

The 2024 guest presenters include author and poet Judith Barrington, editor Ruth Gundle, Bryan Jauregui of Cero Basura, and Baja filmmaker Trudi Angell. Participants will enjoy the best of Mexican cuisine, lodging at the beachfront Serendipity hotel, a midweek field trip into the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and an anthology of the week’s work as memento. The deadline to register is November 17, 2023. Click here for more information.

