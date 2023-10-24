 Remodeled Sisters Library Hosts Grand Opening | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Remodeled Sisters Library Hosts Grand Opening

The Sisters library opens up for residents after nine months of construction, offering updated spaces and amenities

The city of Sisters will welcome its new and improved library on Oct. 28 after nine months of construction and six years of planning. The Deschutes County library in Sisters, according to a press release, will hold a grand opening celebration on Oct. 28 at 2pm. 

Remodeled Sisters Library Hosts Grand Opening
Deschutes Public Library
The entrance to the new and improved Sisters library.

 

“We were happy to offer a small temporary space during construction, but we know the public is just as anxious as we are to get back into the remodeled library,” Chantal Strobel, the assistant director of community engagement, said in a press release. “The growing excitement around the re-opening is a testament to the importance of the library and its role in the community.” 

The Saturday grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony as guests are introduced to the new space, complete with live music and other family-friendly activities such as face painting, a balloon artist and more.  

The Sisters library will welcome a number of updated spaces and amenities, including a children’s discovery space, two new meeting and study rooms and a large community room with “state-of-the-art technology,” with flexibility of use and after-hours access. The library will also provide all new public computers and updated Wi-Fi with high-speed internet.   

The new construction comes after voter support for a library bond measure in 2020 to expand and improve libraries across the county. The bond is being used to fund updates to other established libraries in downtown Bend, east Bend, La Pine and Sunriver. Deschutes County is also expanding the Redmond Library, which will be completed in fall 2024, and building a new library in east Bend, which is scheduled to break ground in early 2024.  

“Everyone here at the Sisters Library is so excited to share this new space with our community,” said Sisters Library Operations Supervisor Zoe Schumacher. “From the new paint on the exterior to the completely remodeled interior, it’s beautiful inside and out. Plus, it’s filled with updates and enhancements that really bring us into the 21st Century.” 

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

