Reuse the News

You've read it all. Now, here are five ways to recycle this newspaper.

By

For many people, reading the paper with a morning cup of coffee is a daily ritual — but many of those newspapers end up in the recycling bin after only a couple of reads. So how can we eliminate some of that waste? Surprisingly, a newspaper can be used for many things. For those struggling with weeds in the garden, a smelly litter-box, or simply wanting to ripen fruit faster, this paper can be a magic fix.

Lily Hausler

In honor of our Green Issue — this year focused on trees — here are five ways to reuse your paper:

Deodorizer

Newspapers will absorb almost any odor. Stinky shoes? Stuff a newspaper in them overnight and wake up to odorless sneakers. Smelly cat? Place newspapers at the bottom of a cat's litter box and they will absorb any wetness or odors.

Window cleaner

Dirty windows? Using newspapers to clean the windows is actually more effective at eliminating streaks then a paper towel or rag.

Packing material

Fed up with those pesky foam peanuts and bubble wrap? Wrap fragile objects in newspapers before putting them in a cardboard box and filling excess space with crumpled newspaper. This will keep the contents of the box safe without having to waste any plastic.

Weed killer

Most gardeners find weeds interfering with the garden. Cover your flower beds with newspapers and soak them in water. Add mulch or compost on top and watch as the papers smother any weeds and your garden begins to flourish.

Ripen fruit

Wrapping unripe fruit in a newspaper will trap ethylene gas that the fruit emits. This trapped gas will cause the fruit to ripen faster.

A newspaper is extremely versatile and can be used for many things. Think twice before sending your paper straight to the trash bin.

