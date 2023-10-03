RootedHomes Expands To Sisters

RootedHomes is expanding to the City of Sisters thanks to a unique partnership with the Sisters School District and the Woodlands. The Woodlands, a planned community owned by Sisters Woodlands Development Company, designed by BUILD LLC and built by CS Construction – consists of 168 homes and multi-family and mixed-use structures on 35 acres abutting downtown. This new partnership will ensure affordable housing in the Woodlands for Sister’s workforce.



click to enlarge RootedHomes



“Our goal from the outset of the Woodlands project, over 4-1/2 years ago, was to create community housing responsive to diverse souls and income levels,” said Kevin Eckert, Owner and Principal of BUILD LLC.

“We are thrilled to continue delivering on this objective by offering affordable homes through RootedHomes to our hardworking and valued members of the Sisters School District.”

Sisters School District employees will receive preference to purchase the single-family three-bedroom homes in the Woodlands at a reduced price estimated at $430,000. These workforce homes are priced to be affordable to households earning less than 120% of the area median income. This program is made possible thanks to the financial contribution of the Sisters School District.

During the first phases of the Woodlands, two homes will be made available to pilot the partnership. Non-profit RootedHomes will manage the housing lottery to select homebuyers who will move into their new homes between March and June 2024. RootedHomes will steward the land beneath the homes and manage the home resales to subsequent Sisters School District employees in perpetuity.





Courtesy RootedHomes

“Our local workforce can no longer afford to live in our community but at the same time earn too much to qualify for typical affordable housing programs,” said Jackie Keogh, Executive Director of RootedHomes. “RootedHomes’ workforce housing program with Sisters supports this community need, ensuring folks like teachers are prioritized for workforce homes. Together, we are going beyond building affordable housing to empowering the heart of the economy.”

To learn more about Rooted in Sisters visit rootedhomes.org.