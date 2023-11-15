 School Bus Slides Off Road, Hits Tree | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
School Bus Slides Off Road, Hits Tree

At least three students injured in accident

By

At least three La Pine High School students were transported to St. Charles Medical Center on Wednesday morning with non-life threatening injuries after a school bus accident. 
The bus, transporting nine students and a teacher from La Pine High School to a welding competition in Albany, slid off the road and struck a tree after hitting ice on the Crescent Cutoff Road between Highway 97 and Highway 58, according to Scott Maben, director of communications at Bend-La Pine Schools, in a press release.

The bus driver and the teacher were not injured. “The school district has support staff at La Pine High School to assist any students or staff who may need help today,” read a statement from the press release.
 

Julianna LaFollette

