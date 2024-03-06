Senate Passes Housing Production Package

The Oregon Senate passed a package on Feb. 29, aimed at creating affordable housing and housing individuals experiencing houselessness. The Emergency Housing Stability and Production Package, a top priority for Gov. Tina Kotek, will support housing production and makes it easier for Oregon cities to create infrastructure.

Senate Bill 1537 and Senate Bill 1530, along with HB 4134, will create programs and commit $376 million to support renters, encourage housing production and infrastructure, fund homeless shelters and create safe and healthy homes.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Kotek issued Executive Order 23-04, establishing an annual housing production target of 36,000 homes. The Housing Production Advisory Council's Jan. 2024 report recommended that SB 1537 should include a one-time urban growth boundary amendment, funding for affordable housing and adjustments to land use standards.

SB 1537 was created at the request of Kotek to assist local governments with housing production, making interest-free loans to local governments for affordable housing production, supporting local governments' efforts and granting qualifying cities the ability to undergo a one-time urban growth boundary amendment – a controversial component to the bill.

Corie Harlan, the Cities and Towns Program director of Central Oregon LandWatch, opposed the bill early in February due to the UGB amendment. While the organization said it strongly supports many parts of the package, like funding the production of affordable and moderate-income housing projects, it opposes the expedited UGB expansions.

"Central Oregonians want to manage our rapid growth well and with intention. UGBs and our land use laws are vital to ensuring that happens; they are at the heart of Central Oregon's livability," Harlan told the Source Weekly. "The UGB portion of the bill isn't a necessary or effective housing policy. It won't help urgently tackle our housing crisis in ways that improve livability, human health, and the environment."

Also part of the package, SB 1530 makes significant investments toward immediate housing needs, appropriating $258 million for the implementation of various state programs. The investments will give $131 million toward housing and homelessness, $123.55 million for housing infrastructure and production, and $24.5 million for healthy and safe homes.

The package includes HB 4134, which would give infrastructure grants to specified cities to support housing development.

"This package is an incredible, bipartisan accomplishment that will make real progress on one of the toughest challenges facing our state. I'm really proud of the work we did to put forward smart solutions that will deliver urgent relief to Oregonians who need it," said Sen. Kayse Jama (D-Portland), chair of the Senate Housing and Development Committee.