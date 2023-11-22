Shop Local! Market Madness and Bizarre Bazaars

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

The holidays are a busy time. Scheduling travel, preparing large meals and spending time with family is understandably a lot to take on for anyone. In between all the to-dos it can be easy to forget there are only a few weeks until Christmas. For all the hustling done over the next month, here is a roundup of upcoming local craft sales and community markets until Christmas day that will help make crossing something off everyone's Christmas list a breeze.

Mistletoe Marketplace

The Mistletoe Marketplace hosts over 55 local craft-makers and artisans. This two-day market starts Fri., Nov. 24, 10am-4pm, Sat., Nov. 25, 9am-4pm. Sunriver Resort, 1 Center Dr., Sunriver.





Studio 6000 Open House and Sale

Studio 6000's Open House features original mixed media works and prints by 12 amazing Central Oregon studio members. Printmaking demonstrations and work by founding studio member/artist, Pat Clark, will be displayed and available for sale. Sat., Nov. 25 10am-3pm. 211 East Sun Ranch Dr., #103. Sisters. See our story on Studio 6000 in this week's Feature section!





Wild Bird Shop Small Business Holiday Market

Get a start on the holiday shopping and support local artisans and small businesses. The Wild Bird Holiday Market has a fantastic mix of artists and makers lined up right in the heart of downtown Bend. Sat., Nov. 25, 11am. The Commons Café and Taproom. 875 NW Brooks St., Bend.



Winter Traditions - Holiday Bazaar

Over 52 vendor booths sell a variety of items, food and holiday decorations. Photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will be available. Also, live reindeer! Fun for the whole family this Fri.-Sat., Nov. 24-25, 9am-6pm (Noon- 4pm on Saturday) at the La Pine Community Center. 16405 1st St., La Pine.



WaypointBBC Holiday Market

Find amazing gifts and support local craftmanship from some of the area's favorite local vendors and artisans. Sat., Nov. 25, 11am-3pm at The Grove. 921 NW Mount Washington Dr., Bend.



Ice Skating and Winter Bazaar

Gifts made from alpaca wool, astounding original artworks and more are available for purchase over this three-day winter event. Featuring over 20 local artisans and boutiques. Fri., Nov. 24, Noon-6pm. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 25 - Nov. 26, 10am-4pm. Seventh Mountain Resort. 18575 SW Century Dr., Bend.



Holiday Makers Pop-Up

Culminate this year's small business weekend at Nancy P's Cafe and Bakery for a Holiday Pop-Up shop with local artists and craftsmen. Sun., Nov. 26, 10am-3pm. Nancy P's Cafe and Bakery. 1054 NW Milwaukee Ave., Bend.



Fall Market at Juniper Preserve

Juniper Preserve hosts a Fall Market with one-of-a-kind arts and crafts. Sun., Nov. 26, 11am-3pm. The Chantrelle Room at Juniper Preserve. 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend.



Hoodoo's Wintervention at General Duffy's - November

Pacific Northwest's Biggest Snow Series Giveaway comes to Redmond. This series runs over three months and features lift tickets, gear, skis, boards and more. Stick around because Hoodoo is giving away $100,000 in prizes over the series. Tue., Nov. 28, 6-8pm. General Duffy's Annex. 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond.



First Friday Holiday Market

This unique shopping experience features Local Assembly, Vive Textiles, Wyld Terra and Rachel Elise Art. Explore a curated collection of artisan-made products, perfect for thoughtful holiday gifts! Dec. 1, 5-8pm. Local Assembly. 121 NW Kearney St., Bend.



Bend Moonlight Market: Naughty or Nice

The Bend Moonlight Market is here just in time to kick off the holiday market season. Bring your pals for an evening of shopping, tattoos, tunes, food and booze. Fri., Dec. 1, 3-11pm at Open Space Event Studios. 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend.



Winter Wonderland

A holiday bazaar experience with family-friendly activities, small local businesses, pop-up vendors, artisans, food trucks and more! Come shop local and support this wonderful community on Sat., Dec. 2, Noon-5pm. Caldera High School. 60925 15th St., Bend.



Holiday Shopping Pop-Up

Tumalo Lavender Farm is excited to offer a jumpstart on all of the shopping that comes with the holidays. The Farm offers warm beverages and lavender treats for all those who come. Dec. 2, 10am-4pm. Tumalo Lavender. 19825 Connarn Rd., Bend.



Holiday Bazaar

Head out for a great day of knitted goods, jewelry, baked delights and more! Hosted on the first two Saturdays of December. Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 9, 9am-4pm. Discovery Park Lodge. 2868 NW Crossing Dr., Bend.



Immersion Brewing Presents: Holiday Makers Market

Raffles, live music, flash tattoos and more are available at this small business makers' mart. All proceeds benefit the Sparrow Clubs. Sat., Dec. 2, 3-7pm. Immersion Brewing. 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste., 185. Bend.



Holiday Makers Market

Shop 20 local vendors, enjoy craft beer and savor delicious food carts. Shoppers will also be able to spread joy by donating an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, earning a free beer from Bevel. From 3-4pm, snap photos with Santa and drop off your Christmas list! Sat., Dec. 2, Noon-4pm. Bevel Craft Brewing. 911 SE Armour St., Bend.



Winter Art Sale

Swing by The Lot Sunday for a two-hour art sale. Custom cards, jewelry, photography, woodworking and more available for purchase from local artists. Sun., Dec. 3, The Lot. 745 NW Columbia St., Bend.



Holiday Bazaar at Otto's Landing

This Holiday vendor sale features amazing products. From permanent jewelry to handmade wreaths, there's something for everybody. Sun., Dec. 3, 11am-4pm. Otto's Landing. 652 NW 7th St., Redmond.



Schilling's 2023 Holiday Makers Market

Schilling's Garden Market hosts its fourth annual Holiday Makers Market with a curated group of artists, food and drinks, small brands who will vend during this incredible shopping event. Note: Parking ticket is required for entry. Shoppers must purchase an advance parking ticket and reserve their 120-minute shopping session to attend this event. For more info please visit: schillingsgardenmarket.com/calendar/schillings-makers-market-h659z-87nty. Sat., Dec. 2, 10am-4pm, Sun., Dec. 3, 10am-4pm. Schilling's Garden Market. 64640 Old Bend-Redmond Hwy., Bend. $15.



2023 Holiday Bazaar

Tetherow, the #1 rated resort in the Pacific Northwest, hosts a Holiday Bazaar with over 30 local vendors and snacks available for all! Participants who bring an unwrapped toy for the "Toys for Tots" gift drive receive one drink ticket per person. Wed., Dec. 6, 4-8pm.Tetherow's Event Pavilion. 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend.



Hoodoo's Wintervention at Volcanic Theatre Pub - December

Pacific Northwest's Biggest Snow Series Giveaway presented by Volvo Cars of Bend comes to Bend. This giveaway series runs over three months and features lift tickets, gear, skis, boards and more. Tue., Dec. 5, 6-8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub. 70 SW Century Dr., Bend.



15th Annual Localvore Holiday Gift Faire

Over 80 local farmers and crafters to choose from at this annual holiday shop supply. Shopping at this gift faire is the perfect place to find gifts like original art pieces, local honey and beautiful jewelry. Sat., Dec. 9, 9am-4pm. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend.



Hoodoo's Wintervention at Three Creeks Brewing Co. - December

Fun for all ages! Tue., Dec. 19, 6-8pm. Three Creeks Brewing Co. 721 Desperado Ct., Sisters.



13th Annual Craft-0! Holiday Bazaar!

Shop local artisan goods and find the perfect craft from approximately 50+ vendors. This weekend event is put on through the collaboration of The Workhouse, Gathered Wares, Mud Lake Studios, Furnish Hope and Home and Desert Rose Cactus Lounge. Dec. 9-10, 9am-5pm. The Workhouse. 50 SE Scott St., Bend.



Magical Markets of Merriment

The third annual Magical Markets of merriment kicks off Sat.-Sun., Nov. 25-26, 10am. The Market will be available for four weekends leading up to the week of Christmas. Each weekend market has a varying list of vendors. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 10am-5pm. Somewhere That's Green. 1017 NE 2nd St., Bend.



Winter Market at the Distillery

This event features 30 vendors, live music in the distillery's lounge, a raffle, toy-drive and canned food drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or canned food and receive a raffle ticket! All donated items will go to Grandma's House of Central Oregon. Sat., Dec. 16, 1-7pm. Oregon Spirit Distillers. 740 NE First St., Bend.



Winter Market at Juniper Preserve

Juniper Preserve hosts a Winter Market with one-of-a-kind arts and crafts. This market is set for Sun., Dec. 17, 11am-3pm. The Chantrelle Room at Juniper Preserve. 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend.



Hoodoo's Wintervention at General Duffy's - December

This giveaway series runs over three months and features lift tickets, gear, skis, boards and more. Hoodoo is giving away $100,000 in prizes over the series. Fun for all ages!



Know Gathering - Wreath Making Workshop

Learn to hand tie beautiful holiday greenery wreaths and add an extra touch for a personal holiday decoration. Participants provide a variety of greens, cones, 14" hand tie wreath rings and wreath wire are included, registration is required. To register visit: deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/71875. Tue., Dec. 12, 6-7:30pm. East Bend Public Library. 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend.



Holiday Spirit Market hosted by Justicia Healing and Groove Yoga!

Ceremonial goods, healing crystals and jewelry are among the many handcrafted items available for purchase at this holiday market. This event is centered around the spirit of the holidays and intentional giving. This market is set for Sat., Dec. 16, Noon-5pm. Groove Yoga. 1740 NW Pence Ln., Bend.