Skipping the Beat

David Sword An image of the author's heart, post ablation. The orange circles are the ablation sites, where doctors zapped the extra electric impulses that were interfering with his normal heartbeat.

My first experience with a heart arrhythmia was as a young athlete. Pulling up to a belay after a hard rock-climbing pitch, my heart began to beat abnormally fast. I became slightly dizzy and felt shortness of breath – an awkward and frightening experience, especially as I was cliffside, perched hundreds of feet above the ground. After a few moments of focus and deep breathing, my heart bounced back to a regular beat, and my life continued without issue for several years.

A heart arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat and occurs when the electrical signals that tell the heart to beat are missent or disrupted. The heart may beat too fast or too slow, the pattern sporadic or inconsistent. A heart arrhythmia may feel like a fluttering, pounding or racing heartbeat. Some heart arrhythmias are harmless, while others may cause life-threatening symptoms.

Many years after my first symptoms, I began to experience rapid heartbeats more frequently, especially during sessions of skiing, cycling and climbing — activities making up the bulk of my lifestyle. After testing, my cardiologist diagnosed me with Atrial Fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation is a quivering or irregular heartbeat, commonly referred to as AFib or AF, which, when left unchecked, can lead to blood clots, stroke or heart failure. According to the American Heart Association, over 12 million people are projected to have AFib by 2030.

In general, heart arrhythmias are grouped by the speed of the heart rate. Tachycardia is a fast heartbeat, where the heart rate is greater than 100 beats a minute, and bradycardia the slower heartbeat cousin, where the rate is less than 60 beats a minute. But a low resting heart rate doesn't always mean there's a problem. If you're physically fit, your heart may be able to pump enough blood to the body with fewer than 60 beats a minute. According to the American College of Cardiology, several case studies over the last 20 years have shown a complex relationship between endurance exercise and the increased risk of developing AFib. The studies have shown that at low to moderate levels of exercise, the risk of AFib is lower, but surprisingly, as exercise intervals and intensities are increased, the risk benefits actually decrease, meaning there is a higher rate of contracting AFib.

David Sword Author David Sword enjoying the mountains.

Normally, your heart contracts and relaxes to a regular beat, but in AFib, the upper chambers of the heart, or the atria, beat like a 4-year-old on the drums; chaotic and irregular. Because not enough blood is being pumped out of the atria, blood pools in the area. The pooled blood can clot – which can be extremely dangerous. If a blood clot forms, it can be pumped out of the heart to the brain, blocking the blood supply to the brain and causing a stroke. The clot risk is why patients with this condition (like me) are prescribed blood thinners. Untreated AFib doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a fivefold increased risk for stroke. Yet many people are unaware that AFib is a serious condition. I was one of those people.

My AFib developed into Persistent Afib, where I was consistently out of sinus rhythm — the balanced and natural beat of the heart. My treatment started with cardioversion, where an electric impulse shocks the heart back to normal. After multiple attempts, it was recommended to receive an ablation, a minimally invasive surgery where the extra heartbeat impulse areas are cauterized. I am now one year post surgery, have been in sinus rhythm, and am enjoying the return to a more normal exercise life.

Symptoms of an arrhythmia may include:

A fluttering, pounding or racing feeling in the chest

A fast or slow heartbeat

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Anxiety

Low energy