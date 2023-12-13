 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Entrepreneurs Donate Snowboard Company to OSU-Cascades

The founders of Bend-based snowboard company SnowPlanks, James Nicol and Ryan Holmes, donated their business to OSU-Cascades, giving students an opportunity to receive hand-on experience in running a business.

OSU-Cascades plans to operate the company through a new project called SnoPlanks Academy, which will incorporate brand leadership and management into student academics.

"This is the next, best possible chapter for SnoPlanks, to pass the brand along to future generations and see its reinvention," said James Nicol, one of the company's founders. Holmes and Nicol created SnoPlanks in 2012, offering sustainable, bamboo-made snowboards.

"SnoPlanks Academy will provide students resume-building experiences – from product design and supply chain management to financial analysis and go-to-market execution – that employers look for," said team member and OSU-Cascades business instructor Todd Laurence.



