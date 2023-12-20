Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Mt. Bachelor Opens New Skyliner Express



Mt. Bachelor announced the grand opening of its new Skyliner Express on Dec. 19. Mt. Bachelor celebrated the grand opening of the new Skyliner Express, its first ever high-speed 6-pack chairlift, on Dec. 19 with music, free burritos and custom Skyliner giveaways, including t-shirts, stickers, koozies and Deschutes Brewery discounts. The new lift is replacing a quad lift installed in 1989 and will increase uphill capacity and offer better reliability in inclement weather.

"From breaking ground in May, to opening the lift today, I have been endlessly impressed with the heroic team effort involved in this project," said John Merriman, Mt. Bachelor's general manager.

