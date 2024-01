click to enlarge SW

Hoodoo Announces Opening Day



Hoodoo Ski Area announced its opening on Wed., Jan. 10. Hoodoo, which has had a late start to the ski season, was forced to cancel its annual New Year's Eve celebration due to a lack of an adequate snow base for skiing and riding, according to the ski area's Facebook.

"You've been patient, you've prayed for snow... and now it's time to celebrate," read a post from Hoodoo's Facebook, announcing its opening day.