Source Warmup

Central Oregon Gives Garners Over $1 Million in Donations



The Source Weekly's 2023 Central Oregon Gives campaign, which is known for its end-of year philanthropic efforts, amassed over $1 million in donations for the second consecutive year. Since its first campaign in 2018, the campaign has helped raise nearly $4 million benefiting over 100 local nonprofits.

Over the seven-week campaign, Central Oregon Gives raised $1,028,126 in donations. The top fundraiser this year, and last year's runner-up, was Saving Grace, a support organization for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, which earned $252,292. The campaign had a total of 2,723 individual donations, 1,142 of which were under $25.



