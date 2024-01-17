 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

Central Oregon Gives Garners Over $1 Million in Donations

The Source Weekly's 2023 Central Oregon Gives campaign, which is known for its end-of year philanthropic efforts, amassed over $1 million in donations for the second consecutive year. Since its first campaign in 2018, the campaign has helped raise nearly $4 million benefiting over 100 local nonprofits.

Over the seven-week campaign, Central Oregon Gives raised $1,028,126 in donations. The top fundraiser this year, and last year's runner-up, was Saving Grace, a support organization for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, which earned $252,292. The campaign had a total of 2,723 individual donations, 1,142 of which were under $25.

— Julianna LaFollette



