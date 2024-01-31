Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Bend Teachers Union Reaches Contract Agreement



On Jan. 29, Bend-La Pine Schools and the Bend Education Association, the BLPS teacher's union, reached a conceptual agreement on a new contract, according to a press release. The four-year agreement concluded negotiations that started last May.

The agreement provides a cost-of-living increase for certified employees, and an agreement to re-open discussion in Spring 2025 to negotiate salary. The parties will bring the proposed bargaining agreement to the BEA membership for a ratification vote and to the School Board for approval. The district continues negotiations with the Oregon School Employees Association, representing classified district employees.

