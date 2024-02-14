 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

$14 Animal Adoptions for Valentine's Day

Starting on Feb. 12, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing its adoption fee to $14, not including a dog license) on all animals six months and older through Saturday, Feb. 17. On Valentine's Day, people can visit the HSCO for sweet treats and a photo opportunity in their kissing booth from 1:30 to 3pm.

Adoptions at HSCO include a complete care package of spay or neuter surgery, first vaccination, a health exam by local veterinarians, a microchip ID, a collar, an ID tag and a leash or carrying box and food. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10am-5:20pm.



