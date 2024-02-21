 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

Crews Dismantle Historic AJ Tucker Building

Crews began dismantling and cataloging the blocks of the front of the historic AJ Tucker building in downtown Bend on Feb. 19. While the stone from the front facade is going to be stored for potential future reconstruction, the remainder of the building will be demolished.

The dismantling, which is expected to continue through March, was sought out by the County to accommodate the expansion of the Deschutes County Courthouse. The courthouse expansion project is expected to begin later this spring and continue through the fall of 2025. While construction is occurring on the building, adjacent sidewalks and one crosswalk will be closed.



Special Issues & Guides

