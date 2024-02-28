Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Oregon and Washington Join Gas Pipeline Opposition

On Feb. 26, Oregon and Washington filed a petition for review challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of TC Energy's GTN Xpress Project. The GTN Xpress expansion would increase capacity and deliver more natural gas through the pipeline, raising safety and climate concerns for many. Some Bend residents are concerned about the location and the risks associated with the proposal, according to a press release.

"Expanding gas shipments in this aging pipeline system right next to a desperately needed affordable housing project in Bend is like pouring gasoline on a fire. FERC's decision to rubber-stamp this expansion while ignoring the climate crisis and community safety is simply unacceptable," read a statement from Riccardo Waites, a local activist and the owner of WBR We Black Radio in Bend.