Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

click to enlarge Source Warmup
E-Bike Legislation Passes Oregon Senate

Legislation that updates definitions of e-bikes in the Oregon Vehicle Code passed the Oregon Senate. Trenton's Law, named after Trenton Burger, the teen who was struck and killed by a vehicle this summer while riding a Class 2 e-bike in Bend, was introduced by Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend.

HB 4103 creates three classes for electric assisted bikes and states that only those 16 and older may operate a Class 2 and Class 3 e-bike. It also creates offenses for unsafe e-bike riding.

"This bill is just the first of many steps. Trenton's Law is more than HB 4103, it's a commitment to work on this for as long as it takes to make our infrastructure stronger for families, to support educational programs in our community, and to ensure everyone is safe on the road no matter their form of transportation," said Levy.



