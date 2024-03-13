 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Airplane Crashes Outside of Madras

On March 10, around 7:40pm, the Frontier Regional 911 Center recieved a report that a plane had crashed in a remote area, 5.5 miles southeast of Madras. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the area and located the crash.

Due to the extent of the crash, there were no survivors, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The deputies determined that the plane departed from Aurora, Oregon and was going to Idaho.

On March 11, investigators determined that the two individuals on board the aircraft were a husband and wife from Caldwell, Idaho. The names of the deceased are not yet released. There will be an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.



Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 13-20, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation