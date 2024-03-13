Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Airplane Crashes Outside of Madras



On March 10, around 7:40pm, the Frontier Regional 911 Center recieved a report that a plane had crashed in a remote area, 5.5 miles southeast of Madras. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the area and located the crash.

Due to the extent of the crash, there were no survivors, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The deputies determined that the plane departed from Aurora, Oregon and was going to Idaho.

On March 11, investigators determined that the two individuals on board the aircraft were a husband and wife from Caldwell, Idaho. The names of the deceased are not yet released. There will be an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.