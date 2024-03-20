Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Suspect in Sunriver Assault Arrested

A Salem resident was arrested on March 14 after an alleged unprovoked assault in Sunriver. Sunriver Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 3 Whistling Swan Lane after the suspect struck an individual in the face, causing significant injury. According to a press release, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Alexander Eaton, threatened to kill the victim before fleeing into an apparently unoccupied nearby residence.

The suspect made statements to law enforcement pertaining to firearms and reported possible dead people in the house. At approximately 2:39pm, a "Shelter in Place" alert was sent out to Sunriver area residents. After multiple negotiation attempts to make contact, the team entered the residence and took Eaton into custody at approximately 8:52pm.





—Julianna LaFollette